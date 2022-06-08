Advertisement

Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.

Naval Air Facility El Centro says in a Facebook post that the aircraft was from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego.

The crash was reported about midday Wednesday in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

The Navy facility says there are no other details.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.
1 man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport
Sharp will begin the new position duties on Tuesday, the city said in a media release.
Bettendorf hires familiar face for new position
Police cars (3) search the scene
Police respond to shots fired in Davenport
Traffic in the area is down to one lane, TV6 crews on scene said.
1 lane closed on Highway 61 after rollover crash
Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
Woman charged in fatal I-74 pedestrian bike path crash pleads not guilty

Latest News

A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
Since 1979, June has been known as African American Music Appreciation Month
‘Soultru’ hopes his music inspires others to follow their dreams
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Del Rio defends comparing George Floyd protests to Capitol riots
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Oz wins Pa. Senate primary ahead of showdown with Fetterman