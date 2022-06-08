Advertisement

Mediacom to move fiber optic lines near I-74, some Iowa customers may be impacted

(Mediacom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Mediacom services will be temporarily unavailable to some Iowa customers Thursday morning, Medicom Communications announced Wednesday.

As the old I-74 Bridge is demolished, Mediacom Communications is scheduled to disconnect the fiber and change to the temporary fiber line recently placed on the newly-built I-74 Bridge, according to a Mediacom Communications communications director.

Customers in Scott, Clinton and Jackson Counties’ service will be temporarily unavailable from about midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday, the Medicom spokesperson said. This time allows for fiber-splicing to happen during the designated maintenance period.

According to the communications director, specialty crews will splice hundreds of strands of glass fiber on both sides of the river to transfer the connection points to the new temporary location.

The Medicom communications director said a similar process is scheduled for August during the final phase of bridge construction.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.
1 man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport
Sharp will begin the new position duties on Tuesday, the city said in a media release.
Bettendorf hires familiar face for new position
Police cars (3) search the scene
Police respond to shots fired in Davenport
Traffic in the area is down to one lane, TV6 crews on scene said.
1 lane closed on Highway 61 after rollover crash
Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
Woman charged in fatal I-74 pedestrian bike path crash pleads not guilty

Latest News

West Liberty to distribute stimulus checks to excluded workers
A vehicle was damaged by gunfire early Wednesday, Rock Island police said.
Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Rock Island
Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.
1 man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport
Rain this morning
Rain this morning