Mediacom to move fiber optic lines near I-74, some Iowa customers may be impacted

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Mediacom services will be temporarily unavailable to some Iowa customers Thursday morning, Medicom Communications announced Wednesday.

As the old I-74 Bridge is demolished, Mediacom Communications is scheduled to disconnect the fiber and change to the temporary fiber line recently placed on the newly-built I-74 Bridge, according to a Mediacom Communications communications director.

Customers in Scott, Clinton and Jackson Counties’ service will be temporarily unavailable from about midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday, the Medicom spokesperson said. This time allows for fiber-splicing to happen during the designated maintenance period.

According to the communications director, specialty crews will splice hundreds of strands of glass fiber on both sides of the river to transfer the connection points to the new temporary location.

The Medicom communications director said a similar process is scheduled for August during the final phase of bridge construction.

