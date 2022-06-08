QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Moderate to heavy showers will continue south of I-80 until 7AM. There will be a lull in shower activity mid morning before more showers develop north of I-80 around midday. None of these are expected to be severe however, each shower may produce torrential downpours at times. Clouds and rain cooled air will keep highs to the low 70s this afternoon. Thursday looks beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. Much like this morning Friday will have a similar forecast with rain around in the morning and cooler than normal temps for the afternoon. The weekend looks mostly dry with highs in the 70s and 80s ahead of a big warm up next week.

TODAY: Morning showers and rumbles of thunder. High: 72º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 56º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 79º

