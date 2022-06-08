Advertisement

No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa.,...
Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa., Monday, June 6, 2022.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(AP) - It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices.

It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide.

In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65.

In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams.

Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation.

