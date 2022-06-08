Scott County Supervisor race sees 6 candidates face off for 3 seats in November

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Both major parties in Scott County now know which candidates will represent them for the three open Board of Supervisors seats this November.

For the Republicans, four candidates ran in Tuesday’s primary, John Maxwell, Ross Paustian and Jean Dickson won nominations.

Meanwhile, five Democrats ran in the primary, Brinson Kinzer, Jazmin Newton and Joseph Miller secured nominations

Incumbents John Maxwell and Brinson Kinzer are up for reelection. Meanwhile, Ken Croken’s seat is open as he didn’t run for reelection. Voters will choose three of the six candidates come November.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.