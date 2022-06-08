Showers & Storms Arrive Overnight

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Sunshine, scattered clouds and pleasant temperatures provided us with a brief respite from our recent spell of unsettled weather, but that will soon come to an end tonight. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, followed by a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday. It will be a soggy start to the day, with another wave of showers and storms continuing into the afternoon hours before coming to an end. Sunshine returns Thursday, with more wet weather expected to end the week. Temperatures should remain in the 70′s to near 80 degrees through the weekend. Things start heating up (and getting a bit more humid) as we head into next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Low: 60°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 74°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and a bit cooler. Low: 55°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 79°.

