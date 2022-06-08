‘Soultru’ hopes his music inspires others to follow their dreams

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Since 1979, June has been known as African American Music Appreciation Month, a time to honor past and present contributors to the music industry.

Davenport Central graduate Terrance Banks first got into music through writing poetry when he was younger. Regardless of life’s challenges, Banks said music has always kept him grounded.

“I always knew I wanted to do music, and I didn’t want to go by my real name,” said Banks, whose stage name is ‘Soultru.’ “With my songs I kind of write from my soul, and it was playing on that. I dropped the ‘e’ because it looked weird.”

Soultru said music is an escape for him.

“Music was a balance for me, and it still is. It keeps me going, honestly,” Soultru said. “Music was that thing that kept me focused in school.I didn’t really care about school. My mom is schizophrenic bipolar, and us being poor, growing up in the hood, and then just everything else going on, music was that one thing that I always had there. I’ve gradually come out of my shell more. Like, I used to be so quiet and so introverted. The more I do, the more it brings out of me.”

Soultru has performed at the Adler Theater and on stage with Lil Wayne and drew inspiration from well-known musicians John Legend and Gavin DeGraw, which led to a unique music style.

“I think my last project was more acoustic soul. I’ve done a lot more hip-hop-based with instrumental. Some of the tracks I do rap a little bit,” Soultru said. [Music] is something that has been with me for so long there is no letting the music go, or giving up. If I could eat, sleep, and breathe music I would.”

With each chord and every note, Soultru said he has a goal in mind.

“[I want to inspire] other people to follow their dreams or make themselves happy, or get to a happier place in life,” Soultru said.

The next time Soultru performs in the Quad Cities is on July 6 at the Whiskey Stop in East Moline. To learn how to hear his music, click or tap here.

