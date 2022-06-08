Students in Clinton High School’s “Synergy” program help beautify downtown Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton high school’s synergy program has been around for five years. It’s a project-driven, STEM initiative with the goal of making the community a better place.

“It’s a bunch of high schoolers that get to choose what projects they want to work on and what they’re passionate about and run with it,” said Philip Swanson, teacher and one Synergy’s facilitator.

This past school year, students focused on various mural and art projects in downtown Clinton.

The inspiration came from other murals around the city.

“This year they actually got to go find an artist and put it all together. And they actually raised, amongst the community, over $24,000 to get this mural and a bunch of other graphic arts projects going. So really, really cool stuff,” said Swanson.

Synergy’s group of 14 students took a trip to Dubuque with Iowa artist, Cheryl Hermansen, to check out other murals for inspiration.

“Just seeing all these murals and then realizing this is something we get to do as well is just very, like, a fulfilling feeling to have,” said student Norah Balk.

The students came up with the idea for the mural and left it to the professional to bring that idea to life.

“I was just so invigorated by their enthusiasm. It was just great. And every one of them have superior goals and they’re all just such bright kids,” said Hermansen.

It took 11 work days to complete the mural, but Hermansen says every second spent was well worth it.

“My main goal, I think, is when I see someone enjoying the art and interacting with it. There’s nothing better doing street art than having that personal encounter of someone walking up,” said Hermansen.

For students, synergy is more than just doing projects.

“Synergy is not like anything I’ve ever done before. I’ve been in other clubs or sports, but this class was a lot different. I was able to create and build skills that would actually help me after I graduate, whether it’s communication, setting up meetings or, you know, just being able to talk to people,” said Michael Griffin, a recent Clinton High School graduate.

The students also worked on two metal pieces of art work featuring Clinton history at the historical society, and a sign that says “I Believe in Clinton.”

“Just to build community together and say ‘hey, we’re not perfect, but we’re trying to be better together, you know,” said Swanson.

Clinton High School Synergy and the City of Clinton will be holding a mural launch party on June 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., allowing the opportunity for the community to walk or drive to view the mural and art projects.

Food and drinks will also be available at the murals site, located in the parking lot of Midwest Pets for Life, located at 129 4th Avenue S. in Clinton.

