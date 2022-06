ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A vehicle was damaged by gunfire early Wednesday, Rock Island police said.

Around 5:51 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of 16th Avenue and found several spent shell casings and the damaged vehicle.

There were no reports of injuries, according to police.

Police are following up on the incident.

