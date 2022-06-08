Advertisement

West Liberty to distribute stimulus checks to excluded workers

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The West Liberty City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to move forward with a plan to distribute $700 stimulus checks to 200 city residents previously excluded from federal pandemic relief.

The plan would use $147,000 in local American Rescue Plan funding, which was allotted to states, cities and counties to provide economic assistance for households negatively impacted by the pandemic.

A formal resolution is expected on June 21.

Two city councilors, Jose Zacarias and Omar Martinez, argued for larger checks of $1,400, saying they plan to continue advocating for the bigger checks leading up to the formal resolution on June 21.

West Liberty will become the second city in Iowa, and one of the few cities in the country, to set up a direct payment program using a portion of its American Rescue Plan funding.

