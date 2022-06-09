Advertisement

2 rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory, authorities say

Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania...
Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania after they became stuck in a chocolate tank.(WHP)
By WHP Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHP) - Authorities in Pennsylvania said firefighters rescued two people from a chocolate tank at a Mars M&M factory Thursday.

One of the people was injured seriously enough to be taken to the hospital by helicopter, with the other person also getting medical attention at a hospital.

Rescuers said they had to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out as crews were not able to pull the people out from the top.

According to authorities, it was not initially clear who the people were or how they fell into the tank, but their investigation continued.

The M&M facility is located in Lancaster County, not far from Hershey, which is well known for its chocolate factory.

Copyright 2022 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.
1 man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Sharp will begin the new position duties on Tuesday, the city said in a media release.
Bettendorf hires familiar face for new position
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Henderson officials: 2 dead after fall in drainage collection system
2 men die after falling into drainage collection system

Latest News

Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the home appreciation rate, the value of a...
QCA residents react to rising housing prices
According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the home appreciation rate, the value of a...
Local housing prices continue upward trend
Rain tonight
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot put US democracy ‘at risk,’ says 1/6 chairman