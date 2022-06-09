ADM celebrates 40 years in Clinton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A major employer in Clinton held a ceremony ahead of its 40th anniversary next week.

Wednesday’s celebration fell in line with ADM’s global Safety Week and a ribbon-cutting of a new wet mill which was 15 years in the making.

ADM took over the Bioprocessing Facility in Clinton in 1982. Now in 2022 the plant processes over 350,000 bushels of corn per day.

Plant Manager Eric Fasnacht said increased production is just the beginning of a list of changes in the 40 years the company has operated in the city.

“A big change in safety culture, big change in the ADM culture [and] big changes the physicality of the plant, it looks very different. There’s been a lot of investment. Fasnacht said. “There’s been numerous projects over the last 20 years that just changed the landscape of what the plant looks like.”

One of those projects is a multi-million dollar wet mill that will break down corn into its main components, starch, oil, protein and fiber.

Senior Vice President and President of Carb Solutions Chris Cuddy said Clinton is a great fit for the ADM to invest in.

“I recognize that our team, and especially their families are betting on us,” Cuddy said. “They’re betting on us to make good decisions. So we can keep places like Clinton going for many, many more years.”

According to Grow Clinton, ADM is the second-largest employer in the area right behind MercyOne Healthcare.

Mayor Scott Maddasion said the city welcomes global brands and hopes they can grow in Clinton.

“[The new wet mill] just provides another aspect for the company to expand their products and their services,” Maddasion said. “It expands another opportunity for our community for jobs and other resources as well. So anytime we can see local expansion, we are extremely excited.”

Governor Kim Reynolds was in attendance, along with the families of workers and even some retirees

Fasnacht said that’s proof of the partnership between the community and the company.

“Some of them haven’t worked here for 20 plus years,” Fasnacht said. “They come back because they’re part of the community. So ADM has to be part of the community to do our part. So we take that very seriously.”

The new wet mill is set to be completed online in about a year, according to ADM officials.

