Clear Skies Tonight/Sunshine for Thursday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Now that the showers and storms have moved out, high pressure moves in. That will mean clear skies overnight followed by mostly sunny and pleasant conditions for your Thursday. Look for highs in the 70′s to the lower 80′s. The pleasant weather comes to an end Thursday night with the arrival of another round of showers and storms continuing into Friday. The weekend is looking superb, with mostly sunny and mild conditions Saturday and Sunday. Highs should reach the middle to upper 70′s both days, with additional rain chances by Monday. Our attention then turns to a warmer and more humid period heading into next week, with highs in the 80′s to possibly the 90° mark.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 56°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 80°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with showers developing late. Low: 58°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. A chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, ending by late afternoon/early evening. High: 72°.

