CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on armed violence charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Jovanis Robinson, 34, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of armed violence.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

