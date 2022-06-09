CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigate stolen credit card used at credit union

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating a man using a credit card at the Gas and Electric Credit Union.

According to police, they took a report on June 1, that a credit card was stolen from a mailbox. Police said the man then used the card at the Gas and Electric Credit Union.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect is described as tall with short black hair wearing a mask and a blue shirt and black pants.

If you have information about the suspect, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

