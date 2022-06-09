Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigate stolen credit card used at credit union

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating a man using a credit card at the Gas and Electric Credit Union.

According to police, they took a report on June 1, that a credit card was stolen from a mailbox. Police said the man then used the card at the Gas and Electric Credit Union.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect is described as tall with short black hair wearing a mask and a blue shirt and black pants.

If you have information about the suspect, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.
1 man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Sharp will begin the new position duties on Tuesday, the city said in a media release.
Bettendorf hires familiar face for new position
Devon W. Summers, 21, of Rock Falls, is charged with production of child pornography, a Class X...
Rock Falls man facing sexual abuse, child pornography charges

Latest News

CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigate stolen credit card used at credit union
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigate stolen credit card used at credit union
According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the home appreciation rate, the value of a...
QCA residents react to rising housing prices
According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the home appreciation rate, the value of a...
Local housing prices continue upward trend
Rain tonight