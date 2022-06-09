Advertisement

Deputies identify man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer at Casey’s Convenience store in Davenport Wednesday morning.

The Scott County Deputies Office identified him as 45-year-old Jason James Morales, in a media release.

Davenport police responded about 12:48 a.m. to the Casey’s Convenience Store on West 53rd Street, for a report of a man possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the building, according to police.

The officer on scene talked to the man, later identified as Morales, police said. A wanted check found he had outstanding warrants.

According to police, a physical confrontation lead to shots being fired between Morales and the officer.

Morales was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, where he later died, police said. The officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to police. Deputies said the officer’s name is still currently being withheld until this investigation is complete.

According to deputies, the sheriff’s office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation case are currently investigating the case.

