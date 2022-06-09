Advertisement

Dry Thursday ahead of more rain Friday morning

Heat and humidity returns next week.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: A partly cloudy sky is expected this afternoon with comfortable June temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph. Rain chances increase later tonight with lows near 60°.

Showers and thunderstorms will roll through much of the TV6 viewing area Friday, with the heaviest rain likely falling south of I-80. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday will be warmer with a mostly sunny sky and highs near 80°. A few showers and storms roll in Saturday night and Sunday with heat and humidity making a return to the QCA next week.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny High: 81º. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers roll in. Low: 60º Winds: Light/variable.

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 71º

