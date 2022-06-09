Dry today ahead of more rain Friday morning

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Thursday is our dry day between a wet Wednesday and Friday. This will lead to highs near 80º with gusty NW winds and partly to mostly sunny skies. Just like yesterday, rain will spread into the area Friday morning before moving out for a dry afternoon. This will allow temps to recover to the mid 70s. We are dry Saturday with highs near 80º before yet another system arrives Sunday morning with rain chances. We will break out of the streak next week as heat builds and highs soar into the 90s by next Tuesday. A strong front looks to arrive sometime next Wednesday into Thursday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny High: 80º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers roll in. Low: 60º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM showers. High: 74º

