Advertisement

How to protect your feet come common summer injuries

By Marcia Lense
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Jeremiah Bushmaker from OSF Health Care explains how to avoid some common injuries as more people head outdoors. He says the most common injuries this time of year include stress fractures and damaged tendons, cuts from foreign objects and more serious injuries from lawnmowers, chain saws, and weed whackers.

Proper footwear is key to protecting your feet while engaged in sports or yard work. He says flip flops and open-toe shoes are meant for lounging and don’t provide support for running or hiking, or protection from machinery. As for cuts and blisters, keep them clean and if they show signs of discoloration, you should seek medical attention. That’s especially true for those with conditions that slow down healing, like diabetes.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.
1 man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Sharp will begin the new position duties on Tuesday, the city said in a media release.
Bettendorf hires familiar face for new position
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Henderson officials: 2 dead after fall in drainage collection system
2 men die after falling into drainage collection system

Latest News

Nearsightedness is rising.
Rising cases of nearsightedness: Treatments that can help slow the progression of myopia
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
IDPH: Second probable case of monkeypox found in Chicago
monkeypox
Illinois reports first case of monkeypox in latest outbreak
Shortage of psychiatrists forces Genesis Psychology Associates to take limited referrals
Shortage of psychiatrists forces Genesis Psychology Associates to take limited referrals