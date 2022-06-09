How to protect your feet come common summer injuries

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Jeremiah Bushmaker from OSF Health Care explains how to avoid some common injuries as more people head outdoors. He says the most common injuries this time of year include stress fractures and damaged tendons, cuts from foreign objects and more serious injuries from lawnmowers, chain saws, and weed whackers.

Proper footwear is key to protecting your feet while engaged in sports or yard work. He says flip flops and open-toe shoes are meant for lounging and don’t provide support for running or hiking, or protection from machinery. As for cuts and blisters, keep them clean and if they show signs of discoloration, you should seek medical attention. That’s especially true for those with conditions that slow down healing, like diabetes.

