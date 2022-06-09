Advertisement

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor JB Pritzker today signed the Family Bereavement Act, an amendment to an existing law that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other events impacting pregnancy and fertility.

“Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an unimaginable loss like a miscarriage or stillbirth,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The Support Through Loss Act requires employers in the state to provide for two weeks of unpaid leave for employees who experience a miscarriage, an unsuccessful round of intrauterine insemination or other assisted reproductive procedure, a failed or non-finalized adoption match, a failed surrogacy agreement, a diagnosis affecting fertility, or a stillbirth. Employees can also utilize this time off to support a spouse or partner experiencing one of these losses.

The original Child Bereavement Leave Act, signed into law in 2016, allowed parents and guardians to take leave in the case of the loss of a biological or adopted child, a foster placement, or a stepchild. The amended act addresses the immense grief parents feel during pregnancy loss and failed adoptions, both of which are often under-recognized as traumatic events requiring time for recuperation and healing.

The act also requires employers to provide ten days of leave to employees attending the funeral of a covered family member, making arrangements necessitated by the death of a covered family member, or grieving the death of a covered family member. The bill expands the definition of a covered family member to include children, stepchildren, spouses, domestic partners, siblings, parents, parents-in-law, grandchildren, grandparents, or stepparents.

