Polo man facing child pornography charges

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Polo, Illinois man was arrested Tuesday as part of an investigation into child pornography.

Nicholas E. Duitsman, 25, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felon, each punishable by three to seven years in prison.

Illinois State Police executed an arrest warrant at Duitsman’s home on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Brookfield Road, Polo, Illinois, after an investigation involving child pornography, according to a media release.

Duitsman is being held in the Ogle County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

