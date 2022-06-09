QCA residents react to rising housing prices

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The housing market right now is making it hard for some in the Quad Cities who want to buy a new home.

Adrienne Mills and her husband Jim spent months trying to downsize from their current home.

“If we had known what the market was like, we probably wouldn’t have started the process this time,” Mills said. “Not until it slowed down or calmed down. We placed two bids on other houses before the one we’re moving into and thousands over the asking price, and we still got outbid. It’s just ridiculous. You have to look constantly online, even hourly. One time, I found a house that we wanted to go look at. It came in on the market at 9, and I called my realtor to arrange a viewing at noon that day. She called me back at 11 and said it had already been sold.”

According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the home appreciation rate, the value of a person’s home, on average is up 10% from last year in the Quad Cities. Nationally, the home appreciation rate is up 18%.

Caroline Ruhl, CEO of Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors, said says she hasn’t seen home appreciation rates this high.

“Normal appreciation has been one, two, or three percent historically a year,” Ruhl said. “To get into this 10% range is very unusual. This is an extraordinary time brought on by, really, the loose money and the low, low-interest rates, the high buyer demand, and the shortage of listings. It’s a culmination of all those factors that push the appreciation rate up.”

Even with high home appreciation rates, Ruhl recommends people continue to search for homes.

“Homes in our area are not going to stop appreciating in our area. We are one of the most affordable markets. We’ve already appreciated less than the national average. If people are sitting on the sideline, thinking I’m going to wait until prices come back down, or until mortgage rates come back down, it’s not going to happen,” Ruhl said.

Mills said she will not soon forget the challenges of the current housing market.

“It’s difficult, it’s hard. I mean, it is a full-time job if you want to look for something,” Mills said. “I would just stay right where you are if you can. I’m never moving again.”

Ruhl said she has also seen a rise in apartment rates, and her advice to those looking to buy a home is to first get pre-approved for a loan.

