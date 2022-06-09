Rock Falls man facing sexual abuse, child pornography charges

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man was arrested Wednesday as part of an investigation into child pornography and sexual abuse.

Devon W. Summers, 21, is charged with production of child pornography, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison; possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison; aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony; and grooming, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.

In May, the Illinois State Police initiated an investigation after receiving allegations of sexual misconduct with a child. Troopers, with the assistance of the Rock Falls Police Department and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, identified Summers as a suspect, according to a media release.

Summers was being held in the Whitesisde County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing June 27.

