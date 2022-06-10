Baristas & Fashionistas fundraiser supporting mental health programs set for June 26

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For anyone that loves the idea of spending part of a Sunday sipping delicious coffee while shopping for fashions, here’s an event that takes the experience to the next level.

It’s coffee and shopping for a great cause!

Lori Liepold of NAMI of Greater Mississippi Valley and Nancy DeJulius, B. Rose Boutique, inform the audience about the Baristas & Fashionistas fundraiser set for Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport.

Tickets are just $10 each and available for purchase at www.namigmv.org or at the door.

Baristas & Fashionistas will feature a friendly “coffee wars” sampling event. Attendees can “Cup” their own coffee (like the experts) and vote for a favorite hot, cold or specialty drink. And there will also be pop-up boutiques from B Rose, Color Street, From the Hart Clothing Company, Made for More Fitness Apparel and Wellness, Simply Styled for You, Touchstone Crystal, and more.

15% of vendor sales will go to NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley.

This is a perfect way to spend Sunday afternoon after worship services or to attend with friends. Proceeds raised support NAMI’s nationally developed, top-rated mental health programs all of which are provided for free to those living with mental-health conditions and their families.

The event also will include the eclectic sounds of local musician Donovan Gustofson.

The organization’s signature fundraising event is NAMIWalks Your Way, the largest mental health advocacy event in the Quad Cities. This year’s event will be Saturday, September 17, at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf. For more information or to register, go to www.namiwalks.org/greatermississippivalley.

Walk teams can be registered at Baristas & Fashionistas, which also will serve as this year’s NAMIWalks Your Way kick-off event.

To reserve advance tickets for Baristas & Fashionistas, visit: https://namigmv.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/namigmv/event.jsp?event=4424&

