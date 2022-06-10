Advertisement

Chicago cop who struggled with Black woman on beach resigns

Chicago Police Department
Chicago Police Department(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A white Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a lakefront park last summer has resigned from the department.

A Chicago Department spokesperson says Officer Bruce Dyker resigned in May before any formal disciplinary action was announced against him. Dyker, who was placed on desk duty shortly after the incident, had been a Chicago officer since 1998.

Videos showing Dyker grabbing Nikkita Brown shortly after midnight in August 2021, as she walked her dog at North Avenue Beach later went viral and prompted a police investigation.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was “quite disturbed” by the videos.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Devon W. Summers, 21, of Rock Falls, is charged with production of child pornography, a Class X...
Rock Falls man facing sexual abuse, child pornography charges
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner

Latest News

A Pleasant Valley High School student raises money to send medical kits to Ukraine
Pleasant Valley High School student raises money to send medical kits to Ukraine
Crew respond to house fire in Clinton
Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home
QC Heart Walk is June 11
Quad Cities Heart Walk at Schwiebert Park set for Saturday
Fog tonight