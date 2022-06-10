Advertisement

Crew respond to house fire in Clinton

this is an image depicting a fire truck(MGN Online)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue South about 4:10 p.m. Thursday, according to a media release.

When crews arrived they reported smoke coming from the eaves and a roof vent, according to firefighters, firefighters said. The owner of the home arrived at the scene as crews did, telling firefighters there were two dog and two cats inside the house.

The owner was able to get one dog out of the house through the front door, crews said.

Fire crews entered the home to locate the fire in the kitchen and put it out, crews said. Ventilation was needed.

During the primary search, the other dog and one cat were reduced from the home, according to fire crews. They were taken to the veterinary clinic by the police department.

Fire crews stayed on scene for about two and half hours for performing salvage, overhaul and investigation.

According to firefighters, The Red Cross assisted with the two people replaced after the fire.

According to the fire department, no one was injured.

