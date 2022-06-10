Advertisement

First-ever Urbantique QC Backroad Fest in Walcott set for June 25

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s an opportunity to enjoy a day in the country with delicious food, drinks, and music while shopping for handmade and vintage goods from pickers and makers of the region.

Diana Gasper, Urbantique QC, joins the show to invite viewers to the first-ever Urbantique QC Backroad Fest at 23840 80th Ave in Walcott, Iowa, on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $5.

To contact Gasper with questions about the event or to learn how to participate, email urbantiquebackroadfest@gmail.com

