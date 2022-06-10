Advertisement

Food Truck Fight is coming to Bettendorf June 18

Food Truck Fight hits downtown Bettendorf June 18
Food Truck Fight hits downtown Bettendorf June 18
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Food Truck Fight is making its debut in downtown Bettendorf on June 18, 2022.

Bobby Ray Bunch, Event Owner of Food Truck Fight, tells us that over a dozen food trucks from all over the region will be featuring their delicious specialties at the Isle Parkway from 12 -8 p.m.

With so many fun activities including live music, families can make a whole day of it.

Cost for General Admission is $10 and children 12 and younger can enter for free. There also is a presale VIP option that includes special privileges like swag, drink tickets, and VIP line entry points for quicker service. the day of the event or our presale VIP option.

Each truck will have a $3 sample item in addition to their full menu for that day to purchase. A fully-stocked beverage tent will be on site.

This new downtown Bettendorf location is replacing the former location on the levee in LeClaire.

For more information, visit https://www.foodtruckfight.com/ or follow Food Truck Fight on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Devon W. Summers, 21, of Rock Falls, is charged with production of child pornography, a Class X...
Rock Falls man facing sexual abuse, child pornography charges
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner

Latest News

QC Heart Walk is June 11
Quad Cities Heart Walk at Schwiebert Park set for Saturday
Tuck Everlasting runs through June 12 at Moline's Spotlight Theatre
Spotlight Theatre to present modern classic ‘Tuck Everlasting’ through Sunday
Tuck Everlasting runs through June 12 at Moline's Spotlight Theatre
Tuck Everlasting at The Spotlight Theatre in Moline runs through June 12
QC Heart Walk is June 11
QC Heart Walk is June 11