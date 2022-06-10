Living Lands and Water Barge Party returns June 16

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Quad-City based Living Lands & Waters is celebrating 25 years with a Barge Party at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.

The event will showcase the organization’s working barge, which holds a “floating classroom” and crew house and kitchen. The event includes, food, live music and an art auction featuring environmentally-themed artwork made from natural, repurposed, or recycled materials.

Founded by Chad Pregracke in 1997, Living Lands & Waters is an award-winning non-profit organization in East Moline dedicated to river environment.

Previously an annual event, the crew hasn’t been able to host a Barge Party since 2016, due to flood relief cleanups, Covid-19, and a rigorous travel schedule throughout the Mississippi River Watershed. Over the last 25 years, the organization has traveled on the barge to 25 rivers in 21 states, hosting thousands of waterfront cleanups. With the assistance of over 120,000 volunteers, LL&W has removed 12.7 million pounds of garbage from America’s rivers. In addition, the team has planted 1.8 million native hardwood trees throughout the Plains, Midwest, East, and Southeast.

The 2022 Barge Party will be held from 5:30 to 9:00 PM on Thurs., June 16. Tickets are $75 for individuals or in tables of 8 for $600. More information and tickets are available online at bargeparty.org. The river celebration includes a fish fry and shrimp boil, cash bar, wine pull, and silent auction.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.