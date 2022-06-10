Quad Cities Museum Week discounts and deals end Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities Museum Week is in full swing and it wraps up on Sunday, June 12.
KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel visits the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport and talks with Ben Johnson, Vice President of Museum Experiences, about what the week means to area museums and Quad Citians in general. He also elaborates on current Putnam exhibits and the facility’s special offer for the week--- $5 discounted admission and a special movie showings on the GIANT Screen.
2022 Quad Cities Museum Week, an annual tradition for the last five years from Visit Quad Cities, began on June 5 and ends June 12. Full details about the festivities can be found at https://www.qcmuseumweek.com/.
The observation is an opportunity for families to celebrate science, art, history, and discovery at our region’s wonderful array of facilities that appeal to a variety of audiences and ages while taking advantage of specials discounts and offers.
Participating museums include:
- Bix Beiderbecke Museum & Archives – complimentary admission and extended hours.
- Buffalo Bill Museum - $1 off adult and senior admission.
- Colonel Davenport House - Pioneer Days June 11-12, from 12-4:30 p.m. each day
- Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House – complimentary tours, programs, exhibits.
- Family Museum – new Thomas & Friends™ exhibit.
- Cody Homestead – complimentary admission when you mention “QC Museum Week”.
- Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village – complimentary admission and live demonstrations on select days.
- Davenport School Museum – complimentary admission and new exhibits.
- Figge Art Museum – special programming throughout the week for all ages.
- German American Heritage Center – complimentary admission.
- Hauberg Estate – complimentary behind the scenes tours during select hours.
- Iowa 80 Trucking Museum – complimentary admission and gift shop discount.
- John Hauberg Indian Museum – complimentary admission and farming activity (sensory table).
- Karpeles Manuscript Museum – complimentary admission and scavenger hunt with prizes.
- Putnam Museum & Science Center – $5 discounted admission & special movie, Kaluoka-Hina, playing on the GIANT Screen.
- The Sawmill Museum – buy-one-get-one-free admission.
