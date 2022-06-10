Advertisement

Quad Cities Museum Week discounts and deals end Sunday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities Museum Week is in full swing and it wraps up on Sunday, June 12.

KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel visits the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport and talks with Ben Johnson, Vice President of Museum Experiences, about what the week means to area museums and Quad Citians in general. He also elaborates on current Putnam exhibits and the facility’s special offer for the week--- $5 discounted admission and a special movie showings on the GIANT Screen.

2022 Quad Cities Museum Week, an annual tradition for the last five years from Visit Quad Cities, began on June 5 and ends June 12. Full details about the festivities can be found at https://www.qcmuseumweek.com/.

The observation is an opportunity for families to celebrate science, art, history, and discovery at our region’s wonderful array of facilities that appeal to a variety of audiences and ages while taking advantage of specials discounts and offers.

Participating museums include:

First-ever Urbanique Backroads Fest is set for June 25 in Walcott, IA
Here are the details about the Baristas & Fashionistas fundraiser for NAMI is June 26 at Rhythm...
First-ever Urbanique Backroads Fest is set for June 25 in Walcott, IA
Here are the details about the Baristas & Fashionistas fundraiser for NAMI is June 25 at Rhythm...
