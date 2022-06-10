Quad City Area delivery drivers see earnings fall with soaring gas prices

STERLING, Ill. AND DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With gas prices continuing to surge some food delivery divers are seeing their earnings go down.

Before driving for DoorDash full-time in Sterling, Illinois, Anthony De Los Santos worked as a correctional officer in Dixon. During a good week, he typically makes about $1,100 all on his own time.

“As a dasher, you get to pretty much manage your life,” De Los Santos said. “You’re your own boss, you don’t really answer to anyone. You’re out meeting and interacting with society ... it sort of gives me a breath of fresh air.”

Drivers know when an order is placed how much they’re initially going to be tipped, For many drivers, the sweet spot for delivery is somewhere between $1 to $1.50 per mile. Orders with higher tips usually get picked up first.

Brian Gray delivers full-time in Davenport. He’s seen orders with low tips sit at the pick-up counter, especially with the current price of gas.

“Sometimes you have to be a little more selective because some of the offers that come in aren’t so good,” Gray said. “That’s why I have all my apps run at the same time. So that way, I can be a little more selective.”

In an effort to offset gas costs, some apps like Uber Eats or GrubHub offer drivers up to 40 cents a trip. Meanwhile, DoorDash is offering 10% cash back on fuel.

Lynda Notter also started delivery apps in Davenport on the side. For her, it’s a way to earn some extra cash for home projects or vacation funds. She says she isn’t hopping on as much even with the incentives.

“The customers are getting charged a lot of fees when they order, not realizing that the driver isn’t seeing all that the driver is seeing only a small percentage of that. So, we rely on tips,” Notter said.

As long as De Los Santos sees the demand he said he’ll get through the pain at the pump.

“You really have to focus,” De Los Santos said. “[The orders are] out there. People rely on our services. Since the lockdown and the whole pandemic.”

Some of the apps’ incentives for gas are only temporary, with DoorDash set to lift its offer on August 31.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.