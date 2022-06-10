Scattered showers Friday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Rain is going to continue into the afternoon hours before we dry out toward evening. High temperatures will be later in the day with upper 60 sand lower 70s.

Saturday will be overall dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There is the chance for a couple late day showers and isolated thunderstorms. The better chance of storms will be late Saturday night into early Sunday. A few stronger storms cannot be ruled out.

Sunday will feature another chance for scattered storms, especially south of I-80. A few of those storms could also be strong. Dangerous heat and humidity is on the way next week with highs in the 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s at times.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. High: 73º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 57º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Few afternoon showers. High: 82º

