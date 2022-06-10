Advertisement

Scattered showers today

Heat wave arrives next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Light rain will work into the area over the next few hours before it picks up in intensity for the Friday morning commute.  While there will be some dry hours today, showers may be scattered into the afternoon as well.  Highs will likely be in the mid to low 70s by five and six this evening.  Saturday will be mainly dry, but a few showers can’t be ruled out late in the day with highs near 80º.  The well advertised warm up is on the way next week and we may be looking at some record highs by next Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid to upper 90s.

TODAY: Scattered showers.  High: 73º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up.  Low: 60º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few afternoon showers. High: 80º

