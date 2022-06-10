Advertisement

Section of County Highway NN in Rural Township closed beginning Monday

Road construction
Road construction(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Highway Department announced Friday a section of County Highway NN, or 176th Avenue, will be closed for road work starting Monday.

From 99th Street to 117th Street will be closed in Rural Township, Illinois, according to the Rock Island Highway Deparmtnet.

The department said the road will close from Monday at 8 a.m. until Wednesday at 2 p.m.

