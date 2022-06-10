Spotlight Theatre to present modern classic ‘Tuck Everlasting’ through Sunday
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Based on the beloved novel that is widely considered a modern classic of children’s literature, the Broadway adaptation of Tuck Everlasting makes its Quad Cities debut at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre June 3 through 12.
Wrigley Mancha and Ryan Hurdle, actors in the show, talk about the stage production.
Tuck Everlasting runs at the Moline venue June 3-12, Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are available by calling (309) 912-7647 and or by visiting TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.
The Spotlight Theatre / 1800 7th Avenue / Moline, Illinois 61265 / (309) 912-7647
