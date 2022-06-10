Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.
Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a home in the 200 block of North Snapp Street.
According to a media release, a man and a woman were found dead. The Knox County Major Crimes Unit has been activated.
No other information was released Friday.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.