Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a home in the 200 block of North Snapp Street.

According to a media release, a man and a woman were found dead. The Knox County Major Crimes Unit has been activated.

No other information was released Friday.

