Advertisement

Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a home in the 200 block of North Snapp Street.

According to a media release, a man and a woman were found dead. The Knox County Major Crimes Unit has been activated.

No other information was released Friday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Devon W. Summers, 21, of Rock Falls, is charged with production of child pornography, a Class X...
Rock Falls man facing sexual abuse, child pornography charges
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner

Latest News

Heat returns next week
First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon 6/10: Rain continues
this is an image depicting a fire truck
Crew respond to house fire in Clinton
Off and on showers today
Off and on showers today
Quad City Area delivery drivers see earnings fall with soaring gas prices