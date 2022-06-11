American Heart Association promotes healthier living in the Quad Cities over the weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -The American Heart Association invites Quad Citizens to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting the lifesaving mission.

On Saturdat at 8 a.m., the Quad Cities-area Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to Schwiebert Park.

This year’s theme, Heart Walk Here, invites people to walk on the event path or to create a path of their own.

To register, visit their website.

