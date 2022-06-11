Advertisement

American Heart Association promotes healthier living in the Quad Cities over the weekend

American Heart Association promotes healthier living in the Quad Cities over the weekend
American Heart Association promotes healthier living in the Quad Cities over the weekend
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -The American Heart Association invites Quad Citizens to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting the lifesaving mission.

On Saturdat at 8 a.m., the Quad Cities-area Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to Schwiebert Park.

This year’s theme, Heart Walk Here, invites people to walk on the event path or to create a path of their own.

To register, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.
Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Eldridge, IA
North Scott beats the rain and the L-M Falcons to kick of Denny Johnson Classic
Bettendorf, IA
The Hawkeye State boys and girls soccer stars top Illinois
A Pleasant Valley High School student raises money to send medical kits to Ukraine
Pleasant Valley High School student raises money to send medical kits to Ukraine