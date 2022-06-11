Cloudy Skies & PM Storms

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’ll see some patchy fog to start the day, otherwise look for scattered clouds through the weekend, with off and on rain chances this afternoon and tonight into Sunday. Highs should reach the lower to middle 80′s this afternoon, with middle to upper 80′s Sunday. Expect a dramatic warming trend heading into next week, with highs soaring into the 90′s through the period. Increasing humidity will also be a factor, with the heat index expected to easily reach the triple digits. Our next round of showers and storms will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. High: 80°. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low: 65°. Wind: S 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. High: 85°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

