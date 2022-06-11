Davenport motorcyclists to put on fourth annual ride for area’s missing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting 9 a.m. Saturday, the fourth annual “Doing it for David” motorcycle ride kicked off at the Hawkeye Motorworks in Davenport.

The ride is meant to raise money and awareness for the QC Missing Persons Network.

Complimentary breakfast and registration started at 9 a.m. and the ride left at 10 a.m.

Hawkeye Motorworks will have live music until 2 p.m.

