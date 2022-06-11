Advertisement

The Hawkeye State boys and girls soccer stars top Illinois

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa girls got the ball rolling in the first game of the night winning 8-0 over Illinois.

The Illinois girls faced an uphill battle with injuries and fewer seniors than their Iowa counterparts, leading to a lopsided 7-0 score at the break. At halftime, the teams shuffled the lineup, giving the Illinois squad a bench to substitute players in, after the original roster of 11 played the entire first half. The second half saw only one goal, and it was by the same person who scored the first goal, Bettendorf’s Avery Horner, to solidify the win for Iowa.

The boys game was competitive throughout, with both teams keepers showing why they were all stars. The game would go to the half tied at 1 and it would stay that way until late in the second half, when Iowa managed to add two goals to take a 3-1 win over Illinois to sweep the night for the Iowa all stars.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Devon W. Summers, 21, of Rock Falls, is charged with production of child pornography, a Class X...
Rock Falls man facing sexual abuse, child pornography charges
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner

Latest News

Eldridge, IA
North Scott beats the rain and the L-M Falcons to kick of Denny Johnson Classic
High School Sports: June 9th
High School Sports: June 9th
Billy Argo, Don Doxsie and Deb Menke inducted into QC Sports Hall of Fame
Billy Argo, Don Doxsie and Deb Menke inducted into QC Sports Hall of Fame
High School Sports: June 7th
High School Sports: June 7th