The Hawkeye State boys and girls soccer stars top Illinois

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa girls got the ball rolling in the first game of the night winning 8-0 over Illinois.

The Illinois girls faced an uphill battle with injuries and fewer seniors than their Iowa counterparts, leading to a lopsided 7-0 score at the break. At halftime, the teams shuffled the lineup, giving the Illinois squad a bench to substitute players in, after the original roster of 11 played the entire first half. The second half saw only one goal, and it was by the same person who scored the first goal, Bettendorf’s Avery Horner, to solidify the win for Iowa.

The boys game was competitive throughout, with both teams keepers showing why they were all stars. The game would go to the half tied at 1 and it would stay that way until late in the second half, when Iowa managed to add two goals to take a 3-1 win over Illinois to sweep the night for the Iowa all stars.

