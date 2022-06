LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Sunday the Long Grove Strawberry Festival will be happening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a kids and family race in the morning and the parade will be at 11:15 a.m.

Organizers say there will be a lot of fun, games and entertainment.

It will take place at the Long Grove Community Center.

