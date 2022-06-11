Advertisement

New Farmer’s Market in Orion to take place over weekend

New Farmer’s Market in Orion to take place over weekend
New Farmer’s Market in Orion to take place over weekend
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORION, Illinois (KWQC) - Farmer’s Markets are popular every weekend, and on Sunday there will be a new one opening up in Orion.

It will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with all kinds of local vendors with fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and items made by local artisans and crafters.

The market will take place outside the Orion Fitness Center on East 200th Street.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.
Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say

Latest News

Long Grove Strawberry Fest happening Sunday
Long Grove Strawberry Fest happening Sunday
Rally to be held in Davenport against mass shootings
Rally to be held in Davenport against mass shootings
Long Grove “street dance” taking place over the weekend
Long Grove “street dance” taking place over the weekend
Davenport motorcyclists to put on fourth annual ride for area’s missing
Davenport motorcyclists to put on fourth annual ride for area’s missing