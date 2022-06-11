New Farmer’s Market in Orion to take place over weekend

ORION, Illinois (KWQC) - Farmer’s Markets are popular every weekend, and on Sunday there will be a new one opening up in Orion.

It will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with all kinds of local vendors with fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and items made by local artisans and crafters.

The market will take place outside the Orion Fitness Center on East 200th Street.

