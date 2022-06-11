North Scott beats the rain and the L-M Falcons to kick of Denny Johnson Classic

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott won the battle of one loss teams in the opener of the Denny Johnson Classic, topping Louisa-Muscatine 10-0 in five innings.

Both teams scattered hits throughout the first four innings, but the Lancers were the only team able to bring runners home as North Scott took a 3-0 lead into the fifth. In the bottom half of the inning, the Lancer bats woke up, with North Scott exploding for 7 runs to end the game 10-0 just before the rains came in to delay the rest of the days action.

