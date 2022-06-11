Advertisement

North Scott beats the rain and the L-M Falcons to kick of Denny Johnson Classic

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott won the battle of one loss teams in the opener of the Denny Johnson Classic, topping Louisa-Muscatine 10-0 in five innings.

Both teams scattered hits throughout the first four innings, but the Lancers were the only team able to bring runners home as North Scott took a 3-0 lead into the fifth. In the bottom half of the inning, the Lancer bats woke up, with North Scott exploding for 7 runs to end the game 10-0 just before the rains came in to delay the rest of the days action.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Devon W. Summers, 21, of Rock Falls, is charged with production of child pornography, a Class X...
Rock Falls man facing sexual abuse, child pornography charges
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner

Latest News

Bettendorf, IA
The Hawkeye State boys and girls soccer stars top Illinois
High School Sports: June 9th
High School Sports: June 9th
Billy Argo, Don Doxsie and Deb Menke inducted into QC Sports Hall of Fame
Billy Argo, Don Doxsie and Deb Menke inducted into QC Sports Hall of Fame
High School Sports: June 7th
High School Sports: June 7th