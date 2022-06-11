QC Music Guild’s musical-comedy ‘Something Rotten’ runs through June 19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad City Music Guild’s delightful production of Something Rotten runs for two weekends this month at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline.

Cast members, Alex Ryser and Ben Holmes, talk about the crowd-pleasing musical farce set hit the stage for June 10-12 and 16-19. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stick in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.”

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $16 for adults and $11 for children. Group pricing is available.

It is advised that patrons park at SouthPark Mall in the area between JC Penney and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Volunteer bus greeters will guide you to free MetroLINK shuttle buses which provides easy transport to Prospect Park Auditorium where there is limited parking availability.

Visit qcmusicguild.com or call 309-762-6610 for reservations or more information.

