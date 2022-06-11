QC residents celebrate heart disease and stroke survivors at 2022 Quad Cities Heart Walk

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - People of different generations, and a few dogs, filled Schwiebert Riverfront Park Saturday morning for the 2022 Quad Cities Heart Walk.

“Little changes make a huge difference in the cardiovascular trajectory that someone will have in their life,” said Scott Naumann, chairman of the 2022 Quad Cities Heart Walk. “It’s been a real struggle with the pandemic. It didn’t do us any favors. People were eating the wrong thing, staying home, and moving less. It is so great to be out here, along the river, and have people back, and be able to walk.”

Participants walked from the Schwiebert Riverfront Park, over the Arsenal Bridge into downtown Davenport, and across Centennial Bridge before returning to the park.

Naumann estimated over $107,000 were raised by the start of the walk. The proceeds go to the American Heart Association.

“The money goes to research, training, and community outreach programs so that we can be better prepared in the event that there is a cardiac issue or something that happens and affects our lives or our loved ones,” Naumann said.

The heart walk’s featured survivor was Abigail Ziolkowski. Abigail was diagnosed at just four days old with Tetralogy of Fallot, a birth defect that affects the normal blood flow through the heart.

“She spent the first 21 days in the hospital,” said Glenda Ziolkowski, Abigail’s mom. “[She] went through extensive treatments and testing. We spent a lot of time in the hospital with her. It has affected our family mostly to just keep her active to watch for signs.”

Abigail said it is an honor to be the featured survivor of the day.

“I feel like I get to be one more reason people walk,” Abigail Ziolkowski said.

Even after the final shoe crosses the finish line, Naumann hopes heart walk participants remember important lifestyle tips.

“Movement is key, and making healthier choices with what we put in our bodies, in terms of diet, beverages, and all that,” Naumann said.

Naumann says the goal is to raise $150,000 by the end of June. To learn how you can donate, click or tap here.

