Advertisement

Rally to be held in Davenport against mass shootings

Rather than write a check, Goodpaster wanted to do something that included her passion for the medical field.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rally in light of recent mass shootings around the country, including places like Ames, Cedar Rapids and near Des Moines East High School, will take place in Davenport Saturday.

“March for our Lives Iowa” is holding the rally at Vander Veer Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be a peaceful rally and families are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home.
Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say

Latest News

New Farmer’s Market in Orion to take place over weekend
New Farmer’s Market in Orion to take place over weekend
Long Grove Strawberry Fest happening Sunday
Long Grove Strawberry Fest happening Sunday
Long Grove “street dance” taking place over the weekend
Long Grove “street dance” taking place over the weekend
Davenport motorcyclists to put on fourth annual ride for area’s missing
Davenport motorcyclists to put on fourth annual ride for area’s missing