Rally to be held in Davenport against mass shootings

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rally in light of recent mass shootings around the country, including places like Ames, Cedar Rapids and near Des Moines East High School, will take place in Davenport Saturday.

“March for our Lives Iowa” is holding the rally at Vander Veer Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be a peaceful rally and families are encouraged to attend.

