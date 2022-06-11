Advertisement

Second annual Furry Scurry at Eagle Point Park is coming up June 18

By Debbie McFadden
Jun. 11, 2022
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2nd annual Furry Scurry benefitting Prairie Pastures Dog Park and Eagle Nature Center is set for 8 a.m. on June 18 at Eagle Point Park in Clinton.

Judy May, founder of Prairie Pastures Dog Park and Sadie Tenboer, organizer of the Furry Scurry Run/Walk, discuss how participants can choose between a 1-mile or 2-mile run/walk to complete with their dog. Cost is $25 per person and dogs are free.

To register, go to getmeregistered.com/furryscurry

If a paper registration is preferred, call 242-8743. For more information, contact Colleen at furryscurry22@gmail.com

Prairie Pastures Dog Park is celebrating its 15th anniversary of providing canines and the humans who love them a unique, expansive, one-of-a-kind dog park experience.  It is located on the site of an old zoo, which offers unusual structures and varied terrain, including a swimming pond. 

Dogs of all ages and sizes can explore areas alone or play with others.  There are many different gated sections giving plenty of separate areas to meet the needs of all dogs and owners.

The park is open daily from 8 am until dusk.  Day Passes are $3 for the first dog and $1 for each additional dog.  Memberships are available and honor box and membership forms are available on site.

More information about Prairie Pastures Dog Park and Soaring Eagle Nature Center is here: http://www.cityofclintoniowa.us/departments/parks_grounds_and_facilities/soaring_eagle_dog_park.php

