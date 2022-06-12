FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Strong storms Monday AM

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Midnight until Noon Monday 6/13 for strong to severe storms and 12 Noon Monday until Wednesday 6/15 at 8 PM for Extreme Heat and Humidity.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are being issued for two weather events taking place tonight into the work week. The first Is for a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms late Sunday night through 12 Noon Monday. The main area of concern will be areas along and north of I-80. Threats include damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes during this period.

Monday morning storms could bring damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes. (KWQC)

We’re also looking at a wave of excessive heat and oppressive humidity blanketing much of the upper Midwest over the next several days, with temperatures in the middle to upper 90′s, and the heat index well into the triple digits. Some locations could see the “feels like” readings reaching 110 degrees +. This is expected to produce a very steamy and potentially dangerous period of weather.

Excessive heat and humidity expected across the region, with the heat index at 100°+ (KWQC)

Highs in the 90's, heat index 100°+ (KWQC)

Heat related illness will be the primary concern during this time, and it is important to take the proper precautions to keep you, your family and friends safe. Limit your time outdoors, avoid strenuous activity, stay hydrated, and seek air conditioning when at all possible. Don’t forget to check on the elderly and young children, who are especially vulnerable to these conditions. And be sure to bring your pets indoors and give them plenty of fresh water to drink.

Stay safe during this extended heat wave (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.