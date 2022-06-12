March For Our Lives rallies in Iowa for gun control

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In wake of the increased number of mass shootings, March For Our Lives Iowa rallied to protest gun violence and support stricter gun laws.

Chants of “enough is enough” were heard throughout VanderVeer Park around noon on Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people showed up in support of gun reform.

The rally featured several keynote speakers from the Quad Cities all pushing for action on gun violence.

One speaker, Hannah Fay, spoke about what she believes Congress and lawmakers need to do in order for change to happen.

“Prohibit the sales of high capacity magazines, bump stocks, and other conversion devices,” Fay said. “I’m tired of hearing the names of innocent lives that we have lost every day on the news. I’m tired of the thoughts and prayers coming from the government officials. Let’s get action and see change.”

Anna Hodge, a high school student, gave her personal testimony about why she advocates for stronger gun control after she survived an active shooter threat at her school in 2018.

“I’m terrified of the amount of times I watch the news and see another school shooting and think here we go again,” Hodge said. “This isn’t normal and I’m tired of being scared. Physical wounds may heal, but the emotional damage never gets better.”

Advocates for stronger gun control attended this rally from all across the country. I spoke with a group of rally goers who live in California, Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois. They spoke about how the future of their children are in the hands of lawmakers to make this problem not be a problem by the time their kids enroll in school .

“We have kids, my sister’s got kids, I know kids, we care about kids,” D.J. Bergstrom of California said. “We’re tired of watching them get butchered at school.”

An ever growing theme amongst rally goers was how tired they are of this lack of common sense among lawmakers and how they’re tired of hearing about the NEXT mass shooting.

Marches and rallies are being held all across the country as congress and other lawmakers are facing the pressure of enacting new gun reform laws.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy believes gun reform laws are within reach and the country can come together on this issue regardless of political agenda.

“The law of the United States needs to change and I think it is our responsibility in congress to pass laws that save lives and not just simply pass the buck on to the administration,” Murphy said. “I think we can put together a package that will get more than the 10 needed Republican votes, and again, the reason for that, is the demand from their constituents.”

As recently as last Wednesday, the House passed legislation to tighten the nations gun laws in a vote of 223-204 with five Republican leaders joining all but two Democrats. The legislation still has to pass through the senate.

