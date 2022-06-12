New Farmers’ Market kicks off in Orion

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - The Orion Farmers’ Market held its grand opening on Sunday.

Kelly Morrison said as a personal trainer she wants to make fresh food more accessible to people in the area.

“If I have it available here, and it’s closer for people, it just I think it complements what I do,” Morrison said. “[It] also does something great to bring people from outside of the community into our community to help. Show them what Orion has to offer. So it’s a win-win for everybody.”

One vendor, Brandee Viager grows and bakes all kinds of food right out of Orion. She was sold out of produce by noon.

“I have went to Orion and sold when I had sweet corn ready,” Viager said. “I kind of knew that there was business there ... I actually already do other markets during the season. So just adding another one this close to home was just a no-brainer.”

While some vendors pop up here and there, this is the first farmer’s market in the Orion area. Morrison said she was blown away by the support the community is giving to local businesses.

“They’re excited to see it,” Morrison said. “I’m excited to definitely continue to compliment the community. Hopefully, we can continue to grow and bring more farmers in here and share what they do because we are appreciative for what they do, too.”

The grand opening hosted five vendors, with the market still accepting applications for more.

Morrison said she hopes to continue the success of the first weekend.

“We’re always wanting to grow. I have plenty of room here as far as access for them to set up tents.”

The market is located at 14257 N. 200th Street in Orion and is open every Sunday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Morrison plans to soon be able to accept SNAP with her application pending.

To find out how to become a vendor visit the Orion Farmers’ Market Facebook page.

